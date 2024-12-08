60,601 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

