66,877 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.56 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $762.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

