6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) versus Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Financial Comparison

6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

6D Global Technologies has a beta of 15, meaning that its share price is 1,400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of 6D Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $346.26 million 1.43 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -35.87

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

6D Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowman Consulting Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 6D Global Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 6D Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than 6D Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats 6D Global Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 6D Global Technologies

6D Global Technologies, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation. The IT staffing segment provides contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. The company was founded by Tejune Kang on February 9, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

