ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

ACMR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,639.84. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,463,767.42. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,953. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in ACM Research by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 44,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

