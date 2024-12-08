Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Admiral Group Trading Down 2.3 %
AMIGY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $39.27.
Admiral Group Company Profile
