Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.3 %

AMIGY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

