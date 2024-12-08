Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $610.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.08.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

