AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $95.91 on Friday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

