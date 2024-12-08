AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.12. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.74).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

