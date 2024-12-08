AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
AJ Bell Price Performance
AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.12. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.74).
AJ Bell Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- About the Markup Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.