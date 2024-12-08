Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

