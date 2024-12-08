Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.17, but opened at $44.70. Alcoa shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 3,498,742 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

