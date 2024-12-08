Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARE opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.