Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.94. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,564 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

