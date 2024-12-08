Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.66 and last traded at $174.45. Approximately 4,717,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,020,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

