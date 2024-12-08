Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

