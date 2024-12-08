Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 304,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 195,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,064,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,502,681,000 after acquiring an additional 789,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.