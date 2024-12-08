American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

