Analysts Issue Forecasts for 2seventy bio FY2024 Earnings

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.