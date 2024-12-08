Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$16.57

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
