Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena FY2024 Earnings

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

PRTA stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Prothena has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 226.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

