Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:BDT FY2024 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$12.10 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

