Analyzing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 10.53% 12.91% 8.13% Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $729.58 million 13.80 $76.86 million $1.03 135.02 Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.47 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Complete Solaria”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and Complete Solaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $125.91, indicating a potential downside of 9.46%. Complete Solaria has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

