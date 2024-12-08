Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ) and Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -274.96% N/A -121.41% Yubo International Biotech Competitors -299.60% -764.44% -27.12%

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $610,000.00 -$1.20 million -4.45 Yubo International Biotech Competitors $1.00 billion $83.13 million 9.63

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yubo International Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech. Yubo International Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech rivals beat Yubo International Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

