Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 9808676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.