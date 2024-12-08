Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $37.45. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 1,345,511 shares traded.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,031.24. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,769 shares of company stock worth $2,813,037. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $1,109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.