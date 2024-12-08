AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $435.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $401.50 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $417.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

