Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Asana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Asana Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

