Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

