Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.34 and a beta of 2.11. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

