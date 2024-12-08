Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASB. Barclays boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,406.03. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,936 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

