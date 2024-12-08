Associated Banc’s (ASB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASB

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ASB opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 82.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.