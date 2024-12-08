Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($7.07) to GBX 695 ($8.86) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.23) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 473.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.72 million, a PE ratio of 7,087.50 and a beta of 1.29. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,495,029.31). 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

