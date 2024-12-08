Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 746

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 688 ($8.77) to GBX 746 ($9.51) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.22) to GBX 830 ($10.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 845 ($10.77) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 666 ($8.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 899 ($11.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 846.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.95. The company has a market cap of £7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,017.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

