Bank of America Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 697,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

