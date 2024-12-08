Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 3.8 %

BMO opened at $103.39 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 454.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 171.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

