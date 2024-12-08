Barclays Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $25.78 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

