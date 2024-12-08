Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,070 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 80.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 90.2% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

BLCO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

