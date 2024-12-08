Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($42.93) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.84).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,536 ($32.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,829.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,384 ($43.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,166.67%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.51), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,133,391.17). Also, insider Simon Scougall acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) per share, for a total transaction of £13,019.20 ($16,593.42). 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

