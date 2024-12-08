Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $22.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BNTC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on BNTC

Insider Transactions at Benitec Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957,365 shares in the company, valued at $76,390,704. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.