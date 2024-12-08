Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.18, but opened at $232.28. Biglari shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $523.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average is $185.63.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,240,029.95. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,966. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biglari by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

