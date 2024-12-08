Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,643,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

