Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.89 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -872.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

