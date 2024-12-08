BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 180.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JSPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
