BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of PTGX opened at $42.06 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,794,250.96. The trade was a 28.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,066 shares of company stock worth $10,681,738. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

