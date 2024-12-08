BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Price

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.45.

TVE opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

