BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

