BMO Capital Markets Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Outperform

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCH opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,115,272 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

