BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 38,434 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 176.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Verona Pharma worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 77.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,966,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,483,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.46. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,752.32. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 12,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,380,000. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,833. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

