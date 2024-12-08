BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tidewater by 11,317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 639,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 385,779 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $25,871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of TDW opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

