BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $146.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

