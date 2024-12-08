BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Western Union were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 31.1% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 1,189.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $10.80 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

